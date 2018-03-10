Lexus Confirms Production of Ultra-Luxury Yacht

Lexus is partnering with renowned boat builder Marquis-Larson to produce an advanced, ultra-luxury yacht that will go on sale during the latter half of 2019. The statement was made by Shigeki Tomoyama, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Corp, at the Japan International Boat Show in Yokohama, Japan. The Japanese luxury brand debuted the Lexus Sport Yacht Concept at the Miami Boat Show in 2017 which kicked off widespread rumors that the futuristic functional concept would pave the way for future luxury marine applications. The Lexus Sport Yacht Concept was in attendance at the Japan International Boat Show, where it received the coveted "Boat of the Year" award by the panel of judges.

Toyota Lexus Sport Yacht Concept.

“Based on our amazing experiences in engineering, building, testing and showing the Lexus Sport Yacht concept last year, we’ve decided to take the next bold step of producing an all-new larger yacht that builds on the advanced nature of the concept while adding more comfort and living space,” Tomoyama said. “We plan to start sales in the U.S. in the latter half of 2019, with sales in Japan following in the spring of 2020.”

Toyota Lexus Sport Yacht Concept at the 2017 Miami Boat Show.