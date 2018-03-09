Man Drives Stolen Car to Court to Face Stolen Car Charges
This must be one of the most meta crimes ever.
On Wednesday, Jonathan Rivera drove himself to Hartford, Connecticut, Superior Court to face a charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle. In what must be one of the most meta crimes ever, it turns out Rivera drove himself in another stolen car, reports the Hartford Courant.
It turns out that parking authority agents were making routine license plate scans of cars parked outside the courthouse, and one car turned up as being reported stolen. Police were alerted and staked out the stolen car. When Rivera got in and tried to drive away he was stopped and arrested. He has been charged with second-degree larceny and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission.
It seems silly if you are charged with a particular crime to commit it again on the way to court. If you were charged with public drunkenness you wouldn't chug a fifth of Jack Daniel's on your way to the courthouse? If you were charged with speeding you wouldn't... Okay, bad example. But showing up to face car theft charges in a stolen car? We don't recommend it.
