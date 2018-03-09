Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is Coming in 2020: Report
The AMG GT Black Series is expected to get more power, less weight, and some sinister-looking bodywork.
After revealing the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe at Geneva earlier this week, Mercedes-AMG ain't done with the sports car platform just yet, its CEO has confirmed.
Speaking to Australia's CarAdvice, AMG boss Tobias Moers says the company is working on a top-of-the-line GT Black Series scheduled for a 2020 debut. "There is a GT variant still left… We are on the journey, we started the journey for Black Series," Moers told the Australian publication before remarking that 2020 should be an "interesting year" for the Mercedes sub-brand.
Set to rock even harder than the already maniacal AMG GT R, the Black Series is expected to get less weight, DTM-inspired bodywork, and more power from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. If you're an AMG geek, the fact that the GT R's 577-horsepower V-8 has even more to give should come as no surprise considering the same basic motor already makes 630 and 603 horsepower in the 4-Door GT 63 S and E63 S, respectively—two cars that are, at the end of the day, practical-ass family sedans. Unlike those cars, however, the AMG GT Black Series will likely get permanent rear-wheel drive and a bit more curbside attention.
Back in January, a report suggested that the entire AMG GT range would be receiving power increases sometime later this year.
