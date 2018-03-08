Watch How The Tesla Model 3 Handles Hot Laps Around Laguna Seca

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the most ambitious attempts at a mass-market electric car to date. That said, it is distinctly not designed to lap a racetrack—but that didn't stop one new owner from bringing his "budget" Tesla to Laguna Seca for a track day over the weekend. The result? In a word, surprising.

Matt Crowley wrote on YouTube that the impromptu track test came about when his Porsche Cayman GT4 was sidelined by a mysterious check engine light the day before an amateur event at at the iconic California track. Not wanting to miss out, he decided to press his newly-acquired Tesla Model 3 into service.

Other than some upgraded Pirelli PZero Nero GT tires and 1.5-inch lowering springs from Unplugged Performance, the car is stock. Crowley did opt for the long-range version with premium upgrades, though you'll see that the advertised 310-mile range is basically meaningless in a performance driving situation.