Plum Crazy is Back for Dodge Muscle Cars

Dodge is making it a little easier to channel your inner Vin Diesel with some new options for the 2018 model year. Perhaps in an effort to make you forget that the Challenger in its current form is now a decade old, Dodge is offering the Shakedown Package for $995. The Shakedown Package is inspired by the Dodge Shakedown Challenger Concept that was unveiled at SEMA in 2016. It gives you a cool asymmetrical black exterior racing stripe, white-face gauges, and an upgraded Alpine premium audio system that gets better the higher up you go in the trims.

FCA Dodge Challenger w/ Shakedown Package

The new option package is only available for the Challenger R/T Shaker, R/T Shaker Plus, and 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker. In the R/T Shaker, the upgrade gives you six speakers and a 275-watt amp while the R/T Shaker Plus and 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker get nine-speaker audio and 506 watts.

FCA Dodge Charger in B5 Blue

Dodge is also resurrecting the exterior paint colors B5 Blue and Plum Crazy for both the Charger and the Challenger, but only in the T/A, T/A Plus, and T/A 392 trims for now. These are colors that were offered earlier in the life cycle of these cars as a throwback to old Mopar muscle cars of the 1960s and '70s.

FCA Dodge Challenger in Plum Crazy