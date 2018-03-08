Plum Crazy is Back for Dodge Muscle Cars
There's also a new Shakedown Package available for the Challenger.
Dodge is making it a little easier to channel your inner Vin Diesel with some new options for the 2018 model year. Perhaps in an effort to make you forget that the Challenger in its current form is now a decade old, Dodge is offering the Shakedown Package for $995.
The Shakedown Package is inspired by the Dodge Shakedown Challenger Concept that was unveiled at SEMA in 2016. It gives you a cool asymmetrical black exterior racing stripe, white-face gauges, and an upgraded Alpine premium audio system that gets better the higher up you go in the trims.
The new option package is only available for the Challenger R/T Shaker, R/T Shaker Plus, and 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker. In the R/T Shaker, the upgrade gives you six speakers and a 275-watt amp while the R/T Shaker Plus and 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker get nine-speaker audio and 506 watts.
Dodge is also resurrecting the exterior paint colors B5 Blue and Plum Crazy for both the Charger and the Challenger, but only in the T/A, T/A Plus, and T/A 392 trims for now. These are colors that were offered earlier in the life cycle of these cars as a throwback to old Mopar muscle cars of the 1960s and '70s.
Look, we love having seemingly dozens of factory options for different stripes on our muscle cars and Plum Crazy is one of the best colors and paint names in the business, but it doesn't make the Challenger on the aging LC platform any younger. Every new engine and new stripe package that comes out for the Challenger seems to be an attempt to hold on to relevance until its scheduled next generation finally arrives in 2021. We can’t complain about cool stripes and nice speakers, but we’d much rather have a fully updated car than nostalgia.
- RELATEDVin Diesel, Dodge Officially Partner for an Action-Packed Commercial SeriesThe three-commercial run will be called "The Brotherhood of Muscle."READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Dodge Challenger Shakedown Packs 485 Modern Horses in a Classic BodyIt’s a ‘71 Challenger—with a ton of 2016 baked into it.READ NOW
- RELATEDNational Muscle Car Association Offers Free Entry to Late Model Mopar CompetitorsDrivers in 2005 and newer FCA vehicles will receive a complimentary entry to compete in the Dodge/Mopar Hemi Shootout.READ NOW
- RELATEDFor Sale: 1969 Dodge Charger Bullitt Replica Once Owned by Bruce WillisJust ignore the fact that the one in Bullitt was a '68.READ NOW
- RELATEDDodge Durango Gets New Stripe Package and Mopar Performance PartsThe most muscular SUV just had another protein shake.READ NOW