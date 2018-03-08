Here Are All the Vehicles on The Bachelor

The ABC hit franchise, The Bachelor came to a dramatic close Monday as Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin. Then, during Tuesday’s “After the Final Rose” episode, we saw Luyendyk Jr. break up with Kufrin—only a month after their engagement—and watched as he headed to runner-up Lauren Burnham’s house to win her back.

The race car driver is one of the most controversial Bachelor’s yet, but he certainly has good taste in transportation. Sports cars, yachts, and jet planes are just a few of the transportation methods we saw on the show. Below is a breakdown of every time Luyendyk Jr. demonstrated his automotive obsession. In the first episode of the season, Luyendyk Jr. is introduced to the viewers in his natural habitat—racing. Luyendyk Jr. sported a red jumpsuit complete with Honda logos and is shown driving his red Indycar, complete with Goodyear tires and yellow racing stripes. The producers of the show marketed him as the “sexy race car driver,” so it was a fitting choice.

Five minutes into the first episode, Luyendyk Jr.’s passion for cars continued, and we saw him driving a royal blue Mercedes-Benz, which appeared to be a C-Class, around a desert landscape. Week two started at full speed. Luyendyk Jr. picked up his first one-on-one date (with Kufrin) in a 2018 Indian Scout motorcycle.

The Bachelor also flew contestant, Krystal Nielson, the show’s villain, to his hometown of Scottsdale, AZ, in an air jet, then drove her around in a Porsche Cayenne. The show’s first group date was also car-related as Luyendyk Jr. challenged the women to a demolition derby, where everyone received a beat-up sedan, a can of spray paint, and of course, a coordinating jumpsuit and helmet. The Bachelor and the ladies each took the wheel and crashed into each other until their engines failed.

Paul Hebert/Getty Arie helps one woman spray paint her car before the demolition derby.