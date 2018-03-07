Suspected Drunk Driver Manages to Run Himself Over While Fleeing Police

When John Lennon sang "Instant Karma's gonna get you, gonna knock you off your feet," chances are he wasn't thinking about accidentally running yourself over with your own car while fleeing police. But it's probably the only appropriate soundtrack to this new video of a drunk driving suspect in Virginia doing exactly that.

Police in Fairfax County say 30-year-old Isaac Bonsu fled a traffic stop early Sunday morning and eventually drove down a dead-end residential street in Alexandria, Virginia. The cruiser dash cam video shows Bonsu realize his mistake, pull halfway over, and hop out. Unfortunately, he also forgets to put the transmission in Park, and the car immediately rolls forward and knocks him down as he runs in front to escape on foot.