Crazy Unmarked Police Car Swarm Foils a Million-Dollar Heist on a Florida Highway

A newly-released video shows Florida police execute an incredible takedown of three suspected heist plotters using a swarm of at least sixteen unmarked cop cars to surround their vehicle on one of the busiest highways in the country.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the men were just hours away from pulling off an armored truck heist at a PNC Bank in Port St. Lucie in which they planned to murder the two transport guards and get away with millions of dollars in cash. Authorities recently learned of the plot, which was reportedly two years in the making, and quickly drew up plans and obtained the legal standing to intervene.

Though the operation took place back on February 20th, police are only now releasing the helicopter video showing how it all went down. That morning, as the suspects drove south on I-95 in a dark Chevy Malibu, a phalanx of undercover units from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Port St. Lucie Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI drove onto the highway behind them and began slowing civilian traffic.