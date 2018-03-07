Crazy Unmarked Police Car Swarm Foils a Million-Dollar Heist on a Florida Highway
Finally, those incognito Challengers and Mustangs get some action.
A newly-released video shows Florida police execute an incredible takedown of three suspected heist plotters using a swarm of at least sixteen unmarked cop cars to surround their vehicle on one of the busiest highways in the country.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the men were just hours away from pulling off an armored truck heist at a PNC Bank in Port St. Lucie in which they planned to murder the two transport guards and get away with millions of dollars in cash. Authorities recently learned of the plot, which was reportedly two years in the making, and quickly drew up plans and obtained the legal standing to intervene.
Though the operation took place back on February 20th, police are only now releasing the helicopter video showing how it all went down. That morning, as the suspects drove south on I-95 in a dark Chevy Malibu, a phalanx of undercover units from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Port St. Lucie Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI drove onto the highway behind them and began slowing civilian traffic.
With the stage set, an officer in an unmarked Dodge Challenger police car casually passed the suspects, merged into their lane, and slammed on the brakes. That's where the video picks up, showing the suspects braking hard as well, reacting as they would to any reckless driver. But just as they think about passing, the Challenger activates its police lights and an unmarked Ram 1500 and Ford Mustang rush up on either side to pin them in the center lane.
As everyone pulls to a stop, the rest of the undercover cars start to catch up, and that's when the scale of the operation comes into focus. We count at least 16 vehicles, ranging from Ford F-150s to Explorers to Chevrolet Silverados and Tahoes. Then there's the Challenger and the Mustang, plus a few more assorted pickups—and is that bright yellow Camaro part of the party?
The suspects quickly give up, though the late arrival of an armored car driving the wrong way down the highway provides some delayed theatrics. Authorities say Daryl "Doo-Doo" Canady, Alger "Al" Lee Ellison, and Martiavius "Man" Leon Williams all remain in federal custody.
