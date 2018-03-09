Actress Kathryn Hahn Stars in Ad Campaign for the Chrysler Pacifica S

Chrysler has partnered with actress and mother Kathryn Hahn to launch a series of entertaining videos promoting its new Pacifica S hybrid minivan. Hahn, who played the crazy best friend in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and a sexually liberal mother in Bad Moms, brings her signature comedic charm to the video series.

Named the 2018 Green Car Reports Best Car to Buy, the Pacifica is the first hybrid minivan and features 84 miles per gallon equivalent 33 miles of all-electric range. It's versatile, efficient and affordable, starting at $40,000.

“This campaign spoke to me as both a mom who spends a lot of time with my kids while driving and as someone who still likes to turn up the volume after I’ve dropped them off at school,” said Hahn, who has a son Leonard and daughter Mae with actor Ethan Sandler.

The series of five minute-long videos aired March 5, and has already garnered 4,000 views. The Chrysler Pacifica S Appearance Package, which offers customizable black accents for $595, is shown throughout the videos. The features give the model a sleek, sporty design.

The first video shows Hahn dropping off her daughter at soccer practice in a shiny black Pacifica. Hahn’s daughter asks her to stay for practice, and Hahn stays in the car the entire time, taking full advantage of its reclining leather seats and luxury sound system. Hahn does everything but watch her daughter practice—she eats spray cheese, puts cucumbers on her eyelids, reads a magazine about cats, and sings along to the radio. This is definitely a reference to the Bad Moms franchise, which released a Christmas sequel last November.