Lyft Offers Free Rides to March For Our Lives Rally-Goers

Ride-hailing company Lyft is offering free rides to March For Our Lives demonstrations set to take place later this month.

Lyft extended the support to student organizers of rallies planned across the country on March 24 to demand action to address mass shootings after 17 students and teachers were killed at a Florida high school last month.

"We believe there is something seriously wrong when the treat of gun violence is so frequent and real throughout our country. And like many, we are inspired by your leadership," wrote Logan Green and John Zimmer, Lyft's co-founders, in a letter to students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.