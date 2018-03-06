Check Out Shifting Gears Star Aaron Kaufman's Ultra4 Cummins Scout
Driving Line features the Discovery Channel's, Aaron Kaufman's Ultra4 Cummins Scout as its 'Ride of the Week.'
By Danny KoreckiMarch 6, 2018
The YouTube Channel Driving Line has been providing a regular "Ride of the Week." This week the feature vehicle is former Discovery Channel series Fast N Loud star Aaron Kaufman's Ultra4 Cummins Scout.
Kaufman left the Fast N Loud series to star in his own Discovery Channel series, Shifting Gears. Kaufman's build started life as a 1971 International Scout 800 Camanche and was fitted with a slew of upgrades by his shop, Arclight Fabrication, to become a race-legal Ultra4 rig.
The car features a custom three-link suspension system, KING coilovers with hydraulic bump stops, Currie front and rear axles, a custom interior, and a 4BT Cummins engine with Borg Warner turbos.
For more of the details, check out Driving Line's video below.
