Check Out Shifting Gears Star Aaron Kaufman's Ultra4 Cummins Scout

The YouTube Channel Driving Line has been providing a regular "Ride of the Week." This week the feature vehicle is former Discovery Channel series Fast N Loud star Aaron Kaufman's Ultra4 Cummins Scout.

Kaufman left the Fast N Loud series to star in his own Discovery Channel series, Shifting Gears. Kaufman's build started life as a 1971 International Scout 800 Camanche and was fitted with a slew of upgrades by his shop, Arclight Fabrication, to become a race-legal Ultra4 rig.

The car features a custom three-link suspension system, KING coilovers with hydraulic bump stops, Currie front and rear axles, a custom interior, and a 4BT Cummins engine with Borg Warner turbos.

For more of the details, check out Driving Line's video below.