BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept Debuts at 2018 Geneva Motor Show

The BMW M8 Gran Coupe concept, which was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, will join the 8 Series coupe and convertible models in the second half of 2019. With the 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW plans on elevating its game in order to compete with models like the Aston Martin DB11, Bentley Continental GT, and the new Mercedes-AMG GT four-door coupe. The revival of the 8 Series was based on BMW's chairman Harald Kruger's decision to position the brand further upmarket by focusing even more on luxury than it's current premium luxury status. "The 8 Series will be the next model in the expansion of our luxury car offering and will raise the benchmark in the segment", Kruger said. "It will demonstrate that sharp dynamics and modern luxury go hand in hand, in a process strengthening our claim to leadership in the class".

BMW BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept BMW M8Gran Coupe Concept Right Rear Three Quarters

When it goes on sale, the 8 Series will be available with three gasoline engine options. The base engine will be a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder. The mid-level engine will be an M-division tuned twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8. The range-topping engine will be a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V-12, which can currently be found under the hood of the M760Li. Exact horsepower output from these engines has not yet been announced. The exterior styling of the 8 Series Gran Coupe is similar to that of the 8 Series Coupe. The front bumper assembly is dominated by a trio of large air ducts along with a new interpretation of BMW's signature kidney grille. Angular headlights with distinctive LED graphics and a long, flowing hood completes the front-end design of the new 8 Series Gran Coupe. The side profile features BMW's air breather vents behind the front wheel arches while the lower part of the doors receives a deep undercut along with a prominent sill treatment. The greenhouse of the 8 Series Gran Coupe is set well within the wheelbase and features a heavily rounded roofline, a fixed B-pillar and a sloping C-pillar which flows elegantly into the rear quarter panels. The doors are frameless and the rear doors extend generously over the rear wheel arches, which helps with getting into the rear seats with ease.

BMW BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept Left Rear Three Quarters