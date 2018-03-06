The Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept Revealed in Geneva

Following up on the Viziv Performance and Performance STI Concepts, Subaru revealed the Viziv Tourer Concept at the Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday. It's a sleek wagon version of the earlier Viziv concepts.

The Viziv Tourer Concept combines a symmetrical all-wheel-drive layout powered by a boxer engine, as one would expect from a Subaru. Unlike the current WRX, Subaru's EyeSight system is featured prominently. Rather than hiding the Eyesight cameras behind the windshield, they are mounted externally on little pods above the windshield. They remind me a little bit of the roof vents on a rally car, which may not be a coincidence.