Starbucks Denies Drive-Thru Service to Horseback-Riding Birthday Girl

Nothing says "happy birthday" quite like hopping on your horse and taking it for a ride down to the local Starbucks for a delicious iced coffee drink. But for one Arizona teenager, the idea of picking up a Frappuccino on horseback was quickly reined in by a local barista.

According to ABC 15 in Phoenix, Aspen Cline and her friend were hoping to score some cool drinks to celebrate Aspen's birthday. They headed to the local Starbucks with Aspen's parents, but instead of using a car to place their order at the coffee shop's drive-thru, they showed up riding horses.

Fairly unsurprisingly, the girls were told by an employee they could not be served.