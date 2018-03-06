The Hoonigans All Collectively Thrash on Their Miata Kart
The Hoonigan crew finally finished their Miata Kart build and take it for a ride.
By Danny KoreckiMarch 6, 2018
The Hoonigan crew is known for their garage antics and inviting automotive celebrities to come by with their race cars and builds for their series Daily Transmission. The Hoonigan project cars have developed a cult following starting with the $300 BMW affectionately named "Sh!t car", but their $200 Miata has been getting the most screen time recently. Hoonigan shop foreman Dan Sommer has been slowly converting the Miata into a death kart and recently finished.
For a recent episode of Daily Transmission all of the Hoonigan crew took turns taking the full size go kart: Shart Kart.
