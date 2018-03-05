Gas Prices Climb for Half of the Nation

After three weeks of price declines, half of the country is looking at higher gas costs from a week ago.

The national gas price average on Monday came to $2.53, one cent higher than last Monday, with pump costs up in 25 states, AAA said in a news release.

Still, 63 percent of American motorists can fill up for $2.50 a gallon or less, according to the motor club.

“2018 has seen fluctuating crude oil prices, strong gasoline demand and new U.S. oil production records creating a volatile gas price market from month to month for consumers,” Jeanette Casselano, a spokesperson for AAA said in the statement.

“Typically, March brings more expensive pricing as days get longer, weather gets warmer and refinery’s gear up to switchover to pricier summer blends," she added.

While gas prices are 8 cents cheaper than last month, they are 22 cents more expensive than this time last year, the motor club said.

The biggest weekly change came in Ohio, where gas prices are 9 cents higher than a week ago.

The most expensive gas can be found in Hawaii, where it's running $3.35 a gallon.