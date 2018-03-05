Detroit Auto Show Organizers Consider Rescheduling the Century-Old Event

Rumors that America's premier auto show, the North American International Auto Show, aka the Detroit Auto Show, is contemplating moving its visit to "The D" have surfaced once again. This time, it looks like the show's management may choose to host the legendary event in October instead of January. These rumors come after Mercedes-Benz joined the long list of automakers who have decided to cancel their trip to the frigid north, as well as pressure from media outlets who also have to cover the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas the week before Detroit.

This isn't the first time that many have clamored NAIAS officials to reschedule the event, but it does appear to be the first time that such "suggestions" are being taken seriously. According to the Wall Street Journal, sources close to the matter have confirmed that a change is being considered at the top levels of management, but that a final decision has yet to be made. Some of the supporters claim that by visiting Detroit during the fall instead of the dead of winter automakers can get more creative with their customer experiences. For example, it could feature some of the outdoor driving activities that only New York or Los Angeles currently enjoy.