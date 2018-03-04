Car Left in Dubai Parking Garage for a Decade

I’ll let you in on a little secret of mine. I used to work in downtown Chicago near the Magnificent Mile and in the summer I drove a modified 2002 Mustang GT. You can’t drive that car during the winter in Chicago and I didn’t have a garage. I came up with the brilliant idea of driving it to the parking garage near work, leaving it there for the winter, then coming in the spring and telling the attendant I lost my ticket. It worked, and as a result, I got 4 months of heated winter storage for $80.

That being said, four months is nothing compared to the decade that someone has left their car in a basement parking lot outside of a retail outlet in Dubai. According to Gulf News, the car has sat in the same parking space since 2008. As expected, the car is covered in dust and the tires are just about flat. No word on how many “Wash Me” messages are scribbled onto the trunk.