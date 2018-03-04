Car Left in Dubai Parking Garage for a Decade
I once used a parking garage to leave my car for the winter for a total of $80 but his guy has taken it to another level.
I’ll let you in on a little secret of mine. I used to work in downtown Chicago near the Magnificent Mile and in the summer I drove a modified 2002 Mustang GT. You can’t drive that car during the winter in Chicago and I didn’t have a garage. I came up with the brilliant idea of driving it to the parking garage near work, leaving it there for the winter, then coming in the spring and telling the attendant I lost my ticket. It worked, and as a result, I got 4 months of heated winter storage for $80.
That being said, four months is nothing compared to the decade that someone has left their car in a basement parking lot outside of a retail outlet in Dubai. According to Gulf News, the car has sat in the same parking space since 2008. As expected, the car is covered in dust and the tires are just about flat. No word on how many “Wash Me” messages are scribbled onto the trunk.
Gulf News reader Hyder Ali Mirza says “We’ve been regular shoppers at this retail outlet due to its close vicinity to our house. Every time we visit the outlet, the car is always there. We are unable to understand what is stopping the authorities from removing this car.”
The newspaper contacted the management of Dubai Municipality, asking about the car located near the Bur Dubai shopping center. At the time of their post, there has been no response. The Municipality is authorized to remove abandoned vehicles from streets, parking lots, and public spaces. Typically, parked dirty cars are inspected and a notice of removal sticker is placed on the car. The owner then has 15 days to move it before it gets towed.
Maybe this is the age-old answer to “Dude, where’s my car?” If you’re looking for a grey 2008 Cadillac CTS, you may have left it parked in a basement lot in Dubai.
- RELATEDFloating Food Truck to Serve Burgers and Booze in DubaiOne of the latest innovations in the mobile food industry is a floating restaurant.READ NOW
- RELATEDCadillac CTS, Mercedes-Benz E-Class Rank Among Best Values in Modern Used Cars, Study SaysThese three-year-old cars are worth about half of their original price.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Old Abandoned Subaru Dealership Is Full of Pristine Time Capsule CarsThat XT deserves better.READ NOW