MLB Pitcher Justin Verlander Shows off His New Eleanor Mustang
World Series ring, a supermodel wife, Ford GT, and now an Eleanor Mustang? Some guys just have it all.
I really don’t have a jealous bone in my body. But if I did, I’d probably turn shades of green here with Major League Baseball pitcher Justin Verlander. Not only is he married to supermodel Kate Upton, but he’s got a serious dream garage. He was one of the lucky few who was able to get his hands on the new Ford GT but his latest toy is nearly as delicious. According to the Detroit Free Press, Verlander just got his hands on an Eleanor tribute Mustang.
Eleanor is at the center of the 2000 remake of “Gone in 60 Seconds” starring Nicholas Cage. In the movie, Eleanor is a 1967 Shelby GT 500 Mustang. Due to the rarity of that car, with only 2,048 made in 1967, several remakes or tribute cars have been made using 1967 Mustang Fastbacks. If you’ve got $189,000 laying around, you yourself can order one up from Fusion Motor Company.
Verlander took to Instagram to show off his new toy, positioned in his garage next to his new Ford GT. The Eleanor is Pepper Gray with black stripes. It’s also outfitted with a little giggle gas in the trunk with a bottle of nitrous oxide.
Verlander had to wait six months for the build to get put together. By the looks of the pictures on Instagram, it was definitely worth the wait.
- RELATEDJohn Cena Fights Ford GT Flipping Lawsuit, Claims Dealer Messed Up PaperworkWell, it wouldn't be the first time.READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Buy an Officially-Licensed Nicholas Cage Version Mustang for $189,000Complete with ‘Go Baby Go’ button on the shifter.READ NOW
- RELATED1967 GT500 Eleanor: Re-imagining a ClassicCarroll Shelby created it, "Gone in 60 Seconds" re-imagined it, and audiences around the world made it famous.READ NOW