MLB Pitcher Justin Verlander Shows off His New Eleanor Mustang

I really don’t have a jealous bone in my body. But if I did, I’d probably turn shades of green here with Major League Baseball pitcher Justin Verlander. Not only is he married to supermodel Kate Upton, but he’s got a serious dream garage. He was one of the lucky few who was able to get his hands on the new Ford GT but his latest toy is nearly as delicious. According to the Detroit Free Press, Verlander just got his hands on an Eleanor tribute Mustang.

Eleanor is at the center of the 2000 remake of “Gone in 60 Seconds” starring Nicholas Cage. In the movie, Eleanor is a 1967 Shelby GT 500 Mustang. Due to the rarity of that car, with only 2,048 made in 1967, several remakes or tribute cars have been made using 1967 Mustang Fastbacks. If you’ve got $189,000 laying around, you yourself can order one up from Fusion Motor Company.