The Lamborghini Huracán Performante Set Records on Eight Circuits this Year

One year ago, the brand new Lamborghini Huracán Performante caught the car world's attention when it broke the production car lap record at the Nurburgring's Nordschleife circuit, putting down a time five seconds faster than the far more expensive Porsche 918 Spyder hypercar. Since then it's been every car magazine's darling, and for good reason.

That's because the Performante didn't retire after conquering the Green Hell. According to Lamborghini, the car set production car lap records on eight other circuits in 2017. What surprises us most is that while the Nurburgring record was set with Lambo's test driver Marco Mapelli at the wheel, every other record was broken by journalists during press days.

In August, Quattroruote lapped the Vairano Circuit in 01:09:43. Auto magazine posted a lap time of 02:38:07 at the Balocco Circuit a month later. Auto Zeitung lapped the Contidrom tire test track in 01:26:60, and Autocar posted a 1:05:03 time at the MIRA proving ground. Auto Motor und Sport managed a 00:42:03 at the Bosch test track in Boxberg, Germany, and Sport Auto claimed two records, a 01:42:49 at the Le Mans Bugatti circuit and 00:57:50 at the Ring of the Rhine.