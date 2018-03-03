The Lamborghini Huracán Performante Set Records on Eight Circuits this Year
After proving its mettle as the ultimate production track weapon, the Performante will get an update at Geneva.
One year ago, the brand new Lamborghini Huracán Performante caught the car world's attention when it broke the production car lap record at the Nurburgring's Nordschleife circuit, putting down a time five seconds faster than the far more expensive Porsche 918 Spyder hypercar. Since then it's been every car magazine's darling, and for good reason.
That's because the Performante didn't retire after conquering the Green Hell. According to Lamborghini, the car set production car lap records on eight other circuits in 2017. What surprises us most is that while the Nurburgring record was set with Lambo's test driver Marco Mapelli at the wheel, every other record was broken by journalists during press days.
In August, Quattroruote lapped the Vairano Circuit in 01:09:43. Auto magazine posted a lap time of 02:38:07 at the Balocco Circuit a month later. Auto Zeitung lapped the Contidrom tire test track in 01:26:60, and Autocar posted a 1:05:03 time at the MIRA proving ground. Auto Motor und Sport managed a 00:42:03 at the Bosch test track in Boxberg, Germany, and Sport Auto claimed two records, a 01:42:49 at the Le Mans Bugatti circuit and 00:57:50 at the Ring of the Rhine.
Last but certainly not least, the Huracán Performante currently sits at the top of the charts at The Grand Tour's Eboladrome test track (RAF Wroughton) with a 01:16:80 time set by Abbie Eaton.
This was made possible by the Performante's innovative "Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva" active aero system. Two sets of flaps located in the car's distinct air intakes and under the rear spoiler manage air flow. During acceleration, the flaps open to allow air to pass freely through the car, essentially deactivating the spoiler to reduce drag. During hard braking, the flaps close to generate maximum downforce, sticking the car to the pavement.
Other updates over the normal Huracán included a bump to 640 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, a louder exhaust system, and an upgraded forged carbon fiber composite. As Jeremy Clarkson has stated, the Performante is the solution to the biggest problem the original Huracán had–– it lacked the absurdity that makes Lamborghinis so charming.
To celebrate the Performante's successes, Lamborghini is adding what it calls a "new dimension" to the car, which it will reveal at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6. Watch it happen on Lamborghini's livestream.
- RELATEDLamborghini Huracán Performante Wins Innovation AwardThe hottest Huracán has already been given an award, despite launching less than a week ago.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch These Lamborghini Huracan Performantes Get Sideways in the SnowWatching these Raging Bulls play in the snow is way too entertaining.READ NOW
- RELATEDBehold, the Largest Gathering of Lamborghini Huracan Performantes EverA stampede of Raging Bulls terrorize the Sunset Strip, plus appearances from the new Aston Martin Vantage and first Bugatti Chiron in the U.S.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante Is a Supercar SupremeThe Drive rocks the Nürburgring record-setter at Imola, the former Formula One circuit in Italy.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Lamborghini Huracan Performante and Porsche 911 GT2 RS Take on the HockenheimringVolkswagen AG's two hottest performance cars battle to see which is the best track car.READ NOW