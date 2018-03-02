Watch What It Takes to Run an Exotic Car Rental Business
Xtreme Xperience CMO Joe Moore sits down with VINwiki to talk about stories of running an exotic track experience company.
By Danny KoreckiMarch 2, 2018
Xtreme Xperience is an arrive and drive exotic track experience which visits race tracks around the United States. Xtreme Xperience CMO Joe Moore sits down with YouTube channel VINwiki to talk about some crazy situations you have to deal with while running an exotic car track experience company.
Moore talks about the company's infancy when it would take a few exotic cars and just load up a truck with things the crew might need, however, it was never enough. From a lack of parts and spares to where the company is now, running multiple trailer rigs with all of the parts (and any extras) needed, and an entire fleet of cars. It's come a long way.
Check out VINwiki's Xtreme Xperience video below.
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDCheck out the Top 10 Supercar Track Rental FailsFrom broken cars to broken egos, a lot can happen when you put ordinary people behind the wheel of supercars.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Ryan Hardwick Talk About What It Took for Him to Become a Lamborghini Racing DriverRyan Hardwick sits down with VINwiki to talk about how he went from off-road motorcycle racer to Lamborghini racing driver.READ NOW
- RELATEDWhat It Takes to Ship Supercars Around the CountryCannonball Run record holder Ed Bolian talks about some of the crazy things he's dealt with when shipping cars across the country.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch What King of the Hammers 2018 Was LikeMonster Energy has released a feature video following its off-road team at King of the Hammers 2018.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere's What a Wrecked Lamborghini Huracan Rental Looks LikeDon't try to show off on public roads, no matter what speed you're at.READ NOW