Chris Forsberg and Ryan Tuerck's New Series BlackOut Premieres
The two pair up for some car antics in the first episode of their new series BlackOut.
By Danny KoreckiMarch 2, 2018
Last week, The Drive broke news of a new series featuring Formula Drift drivers Chris Forsberg and Ryan Tuerck called BlackOut. Forsberg has been busy with his own vlog series Good Enough! with his friend Dylan Hughes, and Tuerck has made a name for himself in the past being in drift related content for Network A.
The first episode of BlackOut starts out with a bang with donuts in Tuerck's Ferrari powered GT4586 build. In the video you get an idea of how the BlackOut series is going to be, some footage of Tuerck winning a race in a Formula Ford race car as well as crashing in a second race, and the pair hop in the GT4586 to cruise town and get some food.
Check out the first episode of BlackOut below.
