Lego Works Its Block Magic With the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3

The masterminds at Lego have been exploiting a niche lately, and by the looks of how many gearhead-oriented sets they've released in recent times, sales must be doing pretty well. The latest "Omg-I-gotta-have-that" set to join the brand's Speed Champions series is none other than the sleek Ferrari 488 GT3.

Lego teamed up with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racing team Scuderia Corsa, whose driver Christina Nielsen and co-driver Alessandro Balzan have won the GTD class titles back to back in 2016 and 2017. The 179-piece prancing horse is primarily red, as it should be, but features stickers with the original sponsors' logos such as Hublot, Motegi Racing, Ferrari of Silicon Valley, and Aero. Oh, and let's not forget about that sexy rear wing with Scuderia Corsa lettering on it.