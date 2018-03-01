The Smoking Tire 'One Take' Series Is Back

When he is not playing host on /DRIVE on NBC Sports, Matt Farah runs a successful YouTube channel called The Smoking Tire. The channel's "One Take" series is one of the few gems of the automotive YouTube world. In the "One Take" series Farah reviews mostly The Smoking Tire fan and car enthusiast's cars while driving through canyon roads.

The Smoking Tire fans have known for a while that the series would come to an end, but today we learned it would return—with a new host. The "One Take" series will be helmed by The Smoking Tire podcast host and /DRIVE cameraman Zack Klapman.

Check out Zack Klapman's official announcement via The Smoking Tire's YouTube channel below.