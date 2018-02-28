Canadian Man Flees Police By Floating Down River on a Block of Ice

In a story more Canadian than a curling controversy, a man in the province of New Brunswick was arrested after police say he fled the scene of an assault by using a floating block of ice as a getaway...vehicle, according to Global News.

The impromtu ice-capade began after Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a call about an assault at a residence in the city of Moncton early Thursday morning. When officers arrived, the suspect had already left—but shortly after, police spotted him floating down the nearby Petitcodiac River on what was described as a "large piece of ice."

Creative, yes. Effective, no. The ice floe didn't get very far before getting caught in a jam, and police began the difficult task of apprehending someone standing on a slippery, unstable surface. Rescue teams tried to entice him with a rope and a life jacket, but he reportedly "refused their help."