Viral Video Shows Florida Highway Patrol Officer Racing Lamborghini

Badge or no badge, it's hard for Florida Man (or anyone) to stay immune to the charms of a rear-wheel-drive, V-8-powered sedan. In many ways, this video is the snowbird version of the one we highlighted last month showing a New York police officer ripping some donuts in an icy parking lot.

But unfortunately for both officers, the result is the same: An official inquiry. The account that originally uploaded the video on Instagram wrote that it was actually recorded three years ago, but the FHP still announced it had opened an "immediate" investigation into its origins.

"The trooper in question will be held accountable upon any finding of misconduct," Lt. Thomas Pikul told NBC 2.

For what it's worth, the officer and their Dodge Charger did a pretty good job keeping up with the Aventador for the first few seconds. That probably won't make it into the final report, though.