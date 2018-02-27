Watch What King of the Hammers 2018 Was Like
Monster Energy has released a feature video following its off-road team at King of the Hammers 2018.
By Danny KoreckiFebruary 27, 2018
Earlier in the month, The Drive showed you what it took for well-known automotive photographer Larry Chen to photograph the King of the Hammers event, but today you can see what it's like to race it.
Monster Energy put out a short feature video coving the 2018 King of the Hammers event. You get to hear from the drivers, the teammates, and see behind the scenes of the race while following the Monster Energy off-road team.
Check out Monster Energy's King of the Hammers 2018 video below.
