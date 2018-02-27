Watch This Biker Narrowly Avoid Becoming a Human Pancake Under a Truck

Remember that scene in The Fast and the Furious when the Honda Civic drives underneath a semi-trailer? It doesn't work in real life. Yet YouTuber Hammy Moto not only successfully passed under a trailer, he did it on a motorcycle, while crashing, and lived.

The video begins with Hammy Moto's Kawasaki Z1000 already in a nasty death wobble. Exactly how it started is unclear. This is really the worst case scenario when you're riding right next to a semi, since you're going to crash, and you have no control over what direction you're going to go. Unfortunately for Hammy, he falls directly toward the truck.