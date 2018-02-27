Watch This Biker Narrowly Avoid Becoming a Human Pancake Under a Truck
This must be the luckiest rider alive, simply because he is still alive.
Remember that scene in The Fast and the Furious when the Honda Civic drives underneath a semi-trailer? It doesn't work in real life. Yet YouTuber Hammy Moto not only successfully passed under a trailer, he did it on a motorcycle, while crashing, and lived.
The video begins with Hammy Moto's Kawasaki Z1000 already in a nasty death wobble. Exactly how it started is unclear. This is really the worst case scenario when you're riding right next to a semi, since you're going to crash, and you have no control over what direction you're going to go. Unfortunately for Hammy, he falls directly toward the truck.
What happens next is unbelievable. Instead of the near certainty of becoming a human pancake, Hammy slides under the trailer and comes out the other side with little more than a little road rash. Whatever you do, don't try this at home, or anywhere.
