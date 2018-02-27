Safari Porsche 964 Is up for Auction

Late last month The Drive featured a Hoonigan Daily Transmission Tangent episode which featured well known automotive photographer Larry Chen and videographer Will Roegge as they head to Wisconsin to play with a $300,000 Porsche Safari build. That very same Safari build has recently popped up on Bring a Trailer and is available to purchase.

The Porsche Safari build started its life as a 1991 Porsche 911 Carrera 4, then it was modified by Kelly-Moss Racing of Madison, Wisconsin. The build began when the car had around 51,000 miles on the clock and it sits now with 52,000.

The 911 features a Eaton supercharged 3.8-Liter flat-six engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission on a all-wheel-drive drivetrain, then the modifications start. According to the Bring a Trailer auction listing, the Safari build features: widened fender flares, tubular bumpers, triple adjustable coilovers, custom carbon fiber light pod, new Sikkens paint, leather Recaro SPG seats, custom intercooler, Fabspeed headers, and Braid Rally Wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich all terrain tires. The listing claims to have over $335,000 in build receipts.

For a more detailed look at all of the custom modifications and parts fitted to the build check out the auction listing.