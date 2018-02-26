Check out This Twin-Turbo 1000-Plus-HP Underground Racing Lamborghini Gallardo for Sale

Few have ever complained that Lamborghinis are too slow, but Underground Racing out of Charlotte, North Carolina, has been fixing what isn't broken for a while now. While the tuning shop provides turbocharging systems for a number of exotic sports cars, UR is most famous for its record-breaking, huge-horsepower Lamborghinis, and one of them is currently for sale.

This 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo for sale on duPont Registry was the first Gallardo project Underground Racing ever took on. The car set the fastest standing mile at 241.7 mph in 2009, and has participated in many promotional events for UR. You can see it in action here.

The car's main attraction is its two 67 millimeter turbochargers mated to the 5.0-liter V-10, making 1,000-wheel-horsepower on 93-octane and 1400-whp on 117-octane race gas. To compensate for this massive power increase, UR added more than 30 engine and transmission components, including a racing clutch and custom exhaust system made from aircraft-quality materials.