Check out This Twin-Turbo 1000-Plus-HP Underground Racing Lamborghini Gallardo for Sale
This was the first twin-turbocharged Gallardo the veteran drag racing enthusiasts at Underground Racing ever built.
Few have ever complained that Lamborghinis are too slow, but Underground Racing out of Charlotte, North Carolina, has been fixing what isn't broken for a while now. While the tuning shop provides turbocharging systems for a number of exotic sports cars, UR is most famous for its record-breaking, huge-horsepower Lamborghinis, and one of them is currently for sale.
This 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo for sale on duPont Registry was the first Gallardo project Underground Racing ever took on. The car set the fastest standing mile at 241.7 mph in 2009, and has participated in many promotional events for UR. You can see it in action here.
The car's main attraction is its two 67 millimeter turbochargers mated to the 5.0-liter V-10, making 1,000-wheel-horsepower on 93-octane and 1400-whp on 117-octane race gas. To compensate for this massive power increase, UR added more than 30 engine and transmission components, including a racing clutch and custom exhaust system made from aircraft-quality materials.
The Gallardo's Arancio Borealis (orange) coupled with its host of aesthetic upgrades means this car's road presence is anything but subtle, although it does look civilized for a car sporting such big power. Most of its exterior modifications come from RSC Tuning, including an LP560 front splitter, carbon center splitter, front spoiler, side skirts, and rear diffuser. It sports 19-inch HRE 798R wheels and color-matched brake calipers, plus professionally-tinted taillights and windows.
Aside from a half roll cage behind the two-tone leather seats, you'd hardly know just from sitting in the car that it was a dedicated drag racer. It features lots of factory options like a front-lift system, reversing camera, and navigation, plus a six-speed manual transmission. The odometer shows just 5,800 miles, but that might as well read 58,000 miles considering what the car was used for.
- RELATEDWatch a 2,200 Horsepower Huracan Slay The Quarter MileUnderground Racing is setting its sights on the world's fastest Huracans.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This 1,800-HP Lamborghini Huracan Shatter the Half-Mile at 222 MPHCan you ever have too much of twin-turbo Lambos annihilating drag strips?READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch These Lamborghini Huracan Performantes Get Sideways in the SnowWatching these Raging Bulls play in the snow is way too entertaining.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This 1,000 HP, Twin-Turbo LS Miata Blast Its Tires OffThis is definitely the answer.READ NOW
- RELATEDInsane Ohio Ford Dealer Offers Twin-Turbo, 800-Horsepower 2018 Mustang Starting at $51,995It's not really a Mustang anymore—it's a fire-breathing, army destroying dragon bent on absolute world domination.READ NOW