Rare Lee Iacocca 45th Anniversary Ford Mustang Headed to Auction

An exception is this 2009 Lee Iacocca Silver Edition Ford Mustang celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Mustang. It was created in partnership with Galpin Ford in California and this particular one headed to the Barrett-Jackson auction block is the 20th example of a 45-model production run.

The Iacocca Silver Edition Mustang came with a supercharged version of the 4.6-liter Modular V-8 which brought the horsepower rating up to 400. This one is equipped with a five-speed manual transmission and comes with all sorts of documentation proving its authenticity. Oh, and it only has 500 miles on the clock.