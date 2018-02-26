Hey Zimbabwe, Datsun's Coming to a Dealership Near You

I’ll admit, I don’t know much about Zimbabwe other than its currency being the face of devaluation. If you go on eBay you can buy 10 trillion Zimbabwe dollars for about ten bucks. But the Zimbabwe car scene is about to get a little more robust. Nissan Motor Company announced that its Datsun brand will be expanding its footprint by launching in Zimbabwe.

Three models are expected to be on sale; Datsun GO, GO+ and the GO+ Panel Van. The models are made specifically for first-time new car buyers with the Panel Van tailored for small to mid-sized businesses. This isn’t the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa that Datsun has ventured into. Datsun already sells cars in Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mauritius and South Africa.