Hyundai Recalls Nearly 44,000 Vehicles to Fix Steering Defect

Hyundai is recalling certain 2018 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles at risk for the steering wheel to break away from its column, increasing the risk of a crash.

A total of 43,941 units are potentially affected by the trouble in the steering wheel assembly, which could break and possibly lead to the steering wheel separating from the steering column while driving, the carmaker said in a notice posted by the National Highway Safety Administration, or NHSA.

Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will check the production lot number of the steering wheel assembly, replacing it as necessary, free of charge, the carmaker said.

The recall, announced Saturday, is expected to begin March 16.

Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 173.