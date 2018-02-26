Toyota Camry Recall: 11,800 Cars Could Leak Fuel

Toyota is recalling 2018 Toyota Camrys equipped with V-6 engines because up to 11,807 of the vehicles could leak fuel, increasing the risk of fire.

The vehicles being recalled have fuel delivery pipes that may not be properly connected to the fuel hoses in the engine compartment, according to a notice posted by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, or NHTSA. Of course, a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.

Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fuel pipes for the correct installation, correcting them as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 30, 2018.

The fuel system recall is the first for the redesigned Camry.

Consumers can call Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371. Toyota's number for this recall is J0G, the auto manufacturer said.