What Do You Want to Know About the 2019 Ski-Doo Snowmobile Lineup?

The Ski-Doo lineup is heavily revamped for 2019. There are a total of 34 unique models in nine different product ranges. We didn’t know there could possibly be that many different snowmobiles in one brand either, but each one has its own distinct personality. Let’s go over the basics.

The most affordable entry is the Tundra line. Tundra sleds are entry level machines that are available with a Learning Key feature that can limit speeds for novices. You won’t be doing any mountain jumping on a Tundra, but it’s a great choice for just playing in the snow or on the trails.

Upgrade to the MXZ line and you’ll get a performance snowmobile that loves the trails. Ski-Doo touts “motocross-like handling” from the MXZ. There’s a wide range of MXZ sleds that go from affordable performance in the Sport model up to more aggressive looks and performance in the X-RS with multiple options in between.