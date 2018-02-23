Pro Skier Jon Olsson Unveils His 735-HP Two Tone Audi RS6 Avant

Almost three years ago, Swedish skier and car nut Jon Olsson's 1,000-horsepower Audi RS6 Avant was stolen and then accidentally set on fire during a film shoot. Thankfully he had sold the car before the incident happened, but Olsson clearly missed his steroids-fueled station wagon, so German tuning company ABT has built him another one.

The ABT RS6+ "Phoenix" is a one-off car built specifically for the professional skier, sporting one of Olsson's signature camouflage wraps that all of his custom vehicles feature. The pattern, called "split camo," features a black driver's side and white passenger's side.

Aesthetic modifications include ABT's carbon fiber front lip, front skirt, rear spoiler, rear skirts, side skirts, wheel arches, and mirror covers, plus tinted windows and prototype wheels designed specifically for Olsson's car.