Monster Moto Recalls Mini Bikes Due to Fire Risk

There were 38 reports of leaking gasoline.

By Kate Gibson
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission chief Nancy Nord spe
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Monster Moto is recalling about 1,800 mini bikes to fix a potential defect that poses a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall by Ruston, Louisiana-based Monster Moto follows 38 reports of gasoline leaks involving the fuel tank venting system in model MM-B212 off-road mini bikes, according to the federal agency. 

Consumers are being urged to stop using the U.S.-made mini bikes immediately and to contact Monster Moto for a free repair kit or to set up a free repair at an authorized dealer.

Monster Moto

The Monster Moto Class 212cc mini bikes were sold nationwide at stores including Mills Fleet Farm and True Value, as well as online at Amazon.com and MonsterMoto.com from October 2017 through January 2018 for between $800 and $850. 

Consumer can contact Monster Moto toll free at 888-698-3508 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recalls@monstermoto.com or online at www.monstermoto.com/recalls.

Toyota Recalls Nearly 74,000 Tundra, Sequoia for Seat, Control IssuesBy Kate Gibson Posted in News
Kawasaki Recalls ZX-10R Motorcycles for Weak GearsBy Justin Hughes Posted in Motorcycles
Ford Motor Company Recalls 2018 Escape and Lincoln MKCBy Jerry Perez Posted in News
MORE TO READ