Monster Moto Recalls Mini Bikes Due to Fire Risk
There were 38 reports of leaking gasoline.
Monster Moto is recalling about 1,800 mini bikes to fix a potential defect that poses a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall by Ruston, Louisiana-based Monster Moto follows 38 reports of gasoline leaks involving the fuel tank venting system in model MM-B212 off-road mini bikes, according to the federal agency.
Consumers are being urged to stop using the U.S.-made mini bikes immediately and to contact Monster Moto for a free repair kit or to set up a free repair at an authorized dealer.
The Monster Moto Class 212cc mini bikes were sold nationwide at stores including Mills Fleet Farm and True Value, as well as online at Amazon.com and MonsterMoto.com from October 2017 through January 2018 for between $800 and $850.
Consumer can contact Monster Moto toll free at 888-698-3508 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recalls@monstermoto.com or online at www.monstermoto.com/recalls.
- RELATEDToyota Recalls Nearly 74,000 Tundra, Sequoia for Seat, Control IssuesVehicles from 2017 and 2018 model years involved in two separate safety recalls by the automaker.READ NOW
- RELATEDKawasaki Recalls ZX-10R Motorcycles for Weak GearsHard shifting could break second, third, and fourth gears in the transmission.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Motor Company Recalls 2018 Escape and Lincoln MKCThe safety recall notice involves the installation of incorrect front brake jounce hoses.READ NOW