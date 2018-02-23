Monster Moto Recalls Mini Bikes Due to Fire Risk

Monster Moto is recalling about 1,800 mini bikes to fix a potential defect that poses a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall by Ruston, Louisiana-based Monster Moto follows 38 reports of gasoline leaks involving the fuel tank venting system in model MM-B212 off-road mini bikes, according to the federal agency.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the U.S.-made mini bikes immediately and to contact Monster Moto for a free repair kit or to set up a free repair at an authorized dealer.