Ford North America President Raj Nair Is Out After Accusations of 'Inappropriate Behavior'

Ford North America President Raj Nair is leaving Ford Motor Company—effective immediately—after an internal investigation triggered by an anonymous tip turned up multiple reports of "inappropriate behavior," according to a company statement.

“We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration," Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett said. "Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values."

Nair's departure comes after company investigators determined that his actions had been "inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct." Though the specific nature of the allegations hasn't been released, a spokesperson confirmed to The Detroit News that an anonymous tip had sparked the review.

This all comes on the heels of the bombshell New York Times report in December that alleged women at Ford factories and plants were subject to near-systematic sexual harassment. At the time, Hackett called the problem "gut-wrenching" and promised to clean up the company culture. He also encouraged employees to come forward with reports of abuse.

Nair first joined Ford back in 1987 and became the president of Ford North America last June after working as both chief technical officer and the head of global product development. He was heavily involved in several important projects along the way, including the relaunch of the Ford GT. He also issued a statement in which he acknowledged his actions.

"I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused," he said. "I continue to have the utmost faith in the people of Ford Motor Company and wish them continued success in the future."