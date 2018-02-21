DUI Suspect Crashes into Cop Car 

Drunk people do dumb things. We all know this. They call ex-girlfriends, order $75 worth of pizza, and love to trespass. By far, the dumbest thing a drunk person can do is get behind the wheel of a car. Okay, so it can get even dumber. Hold my beer. According to the Asbury Park Press, a New Jersey man was driving drunk when he rolled his car directly into a police cruiser.

My favorite part of this story is the fact that the incident occurred at around 7:50 a.m. local time on a Tuesday. Now don't get me wrong, I've had a booze-day Tuesday in my younger years, but I can say with confidence that I’ve never been drunk enough to drive into a cop car before 8 a.m. on a weekday.