DUI Suspect Crashes into Cop Car
Drinking and driving is illegal. This man allegedly surpassed that by drinking, driving, and rolling his car into a police cruiser.
Drunk people do dumb things. We all know this. They call ex-girlfriends, order $75 worth of pizza, and love to trespass. By far, the dumbest thing a drunk person can do is get behind the wheel of a car. Okay, so it can get even dumber. Hold my beer. According to the Asbury Park Press, a New Jersey man was driving drunk when he rolled his car directly into a police cruiser.
My favorite part of this story is the fact that the incident occurred at around 7:50 a.m. local time on a Tuesday. Now don't get me wrong, I've had a booze-day Tuesday in my younger years, but I can say with confidence that I’ve never been drunk enough to drive into a cop car before 8 a.m. on a weekday.
Officers say they were investigating a report of a motorist having a “possible medical episode.” They arrived on the scene in Middletown, New Jersey at the intersection of Main Street and Sunset Place and attempted to make contact with the driver. Douglas Terry, 37, was behind the wheel and ended up rolling forward and striking the officer’s patrol car causing minor damage.
The man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and having open containers of alcoholic beverages in the car. The good news is no one was hurt and the damage was minimal. The bad news is, this guy sounds like he’s still fist-pumping on the Jersey Shore during the week.
