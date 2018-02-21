This Alfa Romeo 2000 GTV Is a Blast From the 1970s

This video brings back a lot of memories for me. I remember that huge wooden steering wheel and the gearshift lever that almost pivoted on the firewall rather than the floor. When Harry pops the hood everything on that twin-cam engine looks familiar, particularly the "Alfa Romeo" script on the valve cover. But it's the growl of that engine that I remember most fondly of all.

An E21 BMW 320i is the closest I've ever come to owning a vintage car like this. I enjoyed my BMW, but it doesn't hold a candle to the class and style of the Alfa GTV.