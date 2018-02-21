Pick Up Your New Porsche at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles

Porsche announced Wednesday that it has started a new delivery program, which will allow customers to pick up their new toys at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles.

The process for taking advantage of the New Vehicle Delivery program is quite simple. Place an order at any Porsche dealership in the United States for any new car in the brand's lineup and you can choose to have it shipped to the facility in Carson, California. The price isn't bad either, costing anywhere from $385 to $875, corresponding to PEC's prices for test driving Porsche's different models.

After picking up their Porsche in PEC's showroom, customers will spend 90 minutes with an instructor getting a feel for the vehicles at the facility's test track. These tests depend on the car, and PEC offers eight "modules" that simulate different driving conditions. New 911 owners will love experiencing their cars' zero to 60 mph times on the Acceleration Straight and getting sideways on the Low Friction Handling Course, while Macan and Cayenne owners can test their SUVs' all-terrain capabilities on the Off Road Course and Ice Hill.