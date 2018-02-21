Pick Up Your New Porsche at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles
Just ordered a new Porsche? Have it delivered to the Experience Center in LA and immediately thrash it on a Stuttgart-approved test track.
Porsche announced Wednesday that it has started a new delivery program, which will allow customers to pick up their new toys at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles.
The process for taking advantage of the New Vehicle Delivery program is quite simple. Place an order at any Porsche dealership in the United States for any new car in the brand's lineup and you can choose to have it shipped to the facility in Carson, California. The price isn't bad either, costing anywhere from $385 to $875, corresponding to PEC's prices for test driving Porsche's different models.
After picking up their Porsche in PEC's showroom, customers will spend 90 minutes with an instructor getting a feel for the vehicles at the facility's test track. These tests depend on the car, and PEC offers eight "modules" that simulate different driving conditions. New 911 owners will love experiencing their cars' zero to 60 mph times on the Acceleration Straight and getting sideways on the Low Friction Handling Course, while Macan and Cayenne owners can test their SUVs' all-terrain capabilities on the Off Road Course and Ice Hill.
Customers will get an in-depth guide to their cars from a delivery specialist after the track session. Lunch at Restaurant 917 comes next, which gives a great view of the development track.
The New Vehicle Delivery program at PECLA takes after the same program at Porsche's North American headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, which is part of the brand's efforts to improve its dealership experience. The Atlanta location has already taken in more than 500 deliveries in two years, and Porsche is striving for more with the West Coast center.
"In a digital world, our brand embassies in Atlanta and L.A. are real, physical places where people can drive and feel the brand," said Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Porsche Cars North America. "Introducing the New Vehicle Delivery program in L.A. is another touch point to personalize the ownership experience."
The Los Angeles center celebrated its first delivery Tuesday, a top-of-the-line 911 Turbo S.
