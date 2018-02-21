Happy 30th Birthday to the Front Passenger Airbag

Let’s all sing along for the 30th birthday of the airbag. Now, before the sticklers out there get all up in arms, I’m specifically referring to the front passenger-side airbag being used as a supplemental restraint system. Meaning, keep the seatbelt on and add the airbag. There had been some systems developed as a replacement for the airbag which didn’t really catch on. According to Mercedes, not only is the front-passenger airbag marking its 30th anniversary, but the window airbag turns 20.

Mercedes first launched the driver’s side airbag in 1981, following it up with the front passenger-side airbag in the spring of 1988 in its S-Class 126 model series. It took it a while to finally figure out the technology. Airbag development began at Mercedes in 1966. It registered Its first patent for the device in 1971.