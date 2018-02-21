Elderly Woman Blamed for Keying 'Dozens' of Cars in Month-Long Spree

It's the latest in seniors behaving badly: A 75-year-old woman has been arrested by police in San Diego after authorities say she methodically keyed dozens of cars in her neighborhood over the last month, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage, NBC San Diego reports.

Keying a car is a pretty terrible thing to do, which is why residents of the Scripps Ranch neighborhood told reporters they never suspected the kindly old woman who was always seen walking around when huge scratches started popping up on people's cars. The scratches reportedly differed in severity, but fixing the damage was never cheap, and the mystery vandal eventually struck at least 30 cars in the area.