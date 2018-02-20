Toyota Recalls Nearly 74,000 Tundra, Sequoia for Seat, Control Issues

Toyota is recalling about 8,800 Tundra pickups from the 2017 model year and another 65,000 Tundra and Sequoia SUVs from the 2018 model year to fix safety issues, the automaker said Tuesday.

The 2017 pickups are being recalled to fix a possibly loose second-row seat that could increase the risk of injury in a crash, Toyota North America said in a news release.

A separate recall involves some 65,000 Tundra and Sequoia 2018 model year vehicles for a possible defect that could shut down stability control and other systems, heightening the risk of an accident.

Recall mailings in both recalls will start going out in the middle of next month, with Toyota dealers updating the vehicle software in the 2018 Tundras and Sequoias and tightening bolts in the 2017 Tundras at no cost to customers.

Toyota spokespersons reached by The Drive said the company could not comment on whether there were any injuries or accidents reported as a result of the issues involved in the recall.