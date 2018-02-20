Watch the Hennessey Exorcist Camaro Hit 217 MPH in Top Speed Test

Hey you. Yes, you there with your milquetoast 840-horsepower Dodge Demon that can only go 203 miles per hour. Your “muscle” car has just been walloped by Hennessey’s highly modified Chevy Camaro it calls “The Exorcist.”

That’s right, the Exorcist has just officially achieved the thing it was made to do: Be faster than the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. With a stock top speed of 203 mph, recently confirmed for the Demon, speed shop Hennessey Performance just put a video on YouTube on Tuesday showing the Exorcist hustling down the Continental Tire Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas hitting a blistering top speed of 217 mph.

To recap, the Exorcist is a modified version of the Camaro ZL1. Deciding that the stock rating of 650 horsepower in the LT4 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 wasn’t nearly enough, Hennessey turned up the heat using a bigger supercharger, high-flow air induction, long-tube stainless steel headers, some new internals like a camshaft upgrade, and an engine tune designed by Hennessey. The result is a dyno-proven 959 horsepower and 756 pound-feet of torque at the wheels with what Hennessey claims to be 1,000 horsepower and 996 pound-feet of torque at the crank. You can get one as a coupe or a convertible.

Here’s the car doing its thing along with an explanation of what the Exorcist is all about from John Hennessey himself. Enjoy.