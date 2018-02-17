Porsche Will Keep the 911 GT3 Naturally Aspirated for 'as Long as We Can'

In response to previous reports to the contrary, a Porsche exec has spoken up and reassured us that the company's beloved 911 GT3 will indeed keep the naturally-aspirated, manually-shifted torch going for at least the foreseeable future.

Speaking to Australia's Drive (no relation), Porsche GT motorsport boss Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser refuted previous media reports of the next-generation "992" GT3 going turbocharged and PDK-only. "A normally aspirated engine still fits a sports car," Walliser told Drive. "You cannot achieve the same with a turbocharged engine."

Walliser added that the industry-wide shift towards forced induction "is mainly driven by emissions regulations" and that special Porsches like the GT3 will remain turbo-less for as long as said regulations will allow. "The uniqueness comes from the normally aspirated engine," said Walliser said. "As long as we can do it, we will do it."

As for a manual transmission, an option that returned to the 2018 model year GT3 by popular demand, it sounds like the three-pedal setup is here to stay with Walliser saying that it "matches very well" to the car's high-revving, 4.0-liter flat-six. According to the motorsport head, half of all new GT3s sold in the U.S. (or a quarter of all GT3s sold anywhere) were manuals.

In an email to The Drive, a Porsche spokesperson refused to comment on Walliser's statements.