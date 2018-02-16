Ohio Ford Dealership Selling 700-HP 2018 Mustang GTs for $39,995

As has been the case for six generations of Shelby performance cars, the face-lifted 2018 Ford Mustang GT offers impeccable performance for a reasonable price. However, Beechmont Ford in Cincinnati, Ohio, is offering 700-horsepower variants of the V-8-powered Mustang for just $39,995.

For under $40,000, you get a base Mustang GT with a six-speed manual transmission and the standard 300A package, featuring a Ford SYNC infotainment system, LED fog lamps, dual-exhaust system, and a reversing camera. Beechmont Ford then adds a ROUSH TVS 2650 supercharger, which brings power up to a staggering 700-horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque.

Speaking to The Drive, Marketing Manager of Mark Williams Auto Group (Beechmont's dealership network) Charlie Watson pointed out that the $39,995 car that Beechmont offers is just a blank canvas on which buyers can paint their dream Mustang. The dealership will build a car that fits each customer like a glove, whether the buyer wants a race car powerful enough to make supercars nervous on the drag strip or a daily driver with ample passing power.

"We are actually going to test what we promote at the track and will be able to provide our customers with experienced feedback as to what works for their goals," Watson said. "If they can imagine it, we can build it."