Watch a Stock Dodge Demon Do 203 MPH Without Its Limiter

The keepers of the Guinness World Records do not differentiate between delimited cars and limited, which allowed the Bugatti Veyron SS to hold the record of fastest production car record despite being limited to a speed less than that which it was capable. Thus, despite being a limited car, this 203 run makes the Demon the fastest factory muscle car on the planet, possibly putting it ahead of even the upcoming Mustang Shelby GT500, rumored to be capable of 200 itself.

Ford and General Motors will have to pull out all the stops if they want to best the Demon's top speed of 203. Well, GM may be too busy making the Camaro the fastest pony car around the Nurburgring to care, though, and Ford may be too preoccupied with winning its class at Le Mans to care.

It's lonely at the top, isn't it Dodge?