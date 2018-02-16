Watch a Stock Dodge Demon Do 203 MPH Without Its Limiter
Deactivate the electronic limiter that chimes in at 168, and you can crack the 200 barrier.
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is electronically limited to 168 mph to protect its factory Nitto drag tires, which are better suited to acceleration than a flat-out sprint. Swap out the tires, and make the Demon forget where it's supposed to let up, and its 840-horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque will bulldoze the 200 threshold, and arrive comfortably at a top speed of 203 mph.
This top speed was discovered during a test by the folks at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds, held at an airstrip on Merritt Island outside Orlando, Florida. The test was run, as one would assume, with different tires, and a delimited car.
The keepers of the Guinness World Records do not differentiate between delimited cars and limited, which allowed the Bugatti Veyron SS to hold the record of fastest production car record despite being limited to a speed less than that which it was capable. Thus, despite being a limited car, this 203 run makes the Demon the fastest factory muscle car on the planet, possibly putting it ahead of even the upcoming Mustang Shelby GT500, rumored to be capable of 200 itself.
Ford and General Motors will have to pull out all the stops if they want to best the Demon's top speed of 203. Well, GM may be too busy making the Camaro the fastest pony car around the Nurburgring to care, though, and Ford may be too preoccupied with winning its class at Le Mans to care.
It's lonely at the top, isn't it Dodge?
