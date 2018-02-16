Traxxas Unveils Sweet 1979 Ford Bronco, Because 'Murica

Traxxas, the company behind some of the wildest radio-controlled vehicles on the market, finally released its long-awaited TRX-4 Bronco. The rock-crawling RC truck is officially licensed by Ford Motor Company and it's designed after the iconic 1979 "Bullnose" Bronco.

Mention the name Ford Bronco and people will lose their minds. The original SUV turned truck and soon-to-be turned SUV once again has a cult-like following, and for good reason. Much like its real-life counterpart, the TRX-4 Bronco is built for off-roading, and it boasts unique features like portal axles, locking differentials, heavy-duty shocks, steel steering links, and an adjustable wheelbase to help it conquer the toughest of trails.