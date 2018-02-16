BMW Launches Absurd Mini-Branded Kids' Lifestyle Line

As we understand it, some people love their cars. It's therefore understandable that companies will capitalize on the fondness some harbor, with accessories like hats, mugs, and hoodies. Less fathomable is the decision by BMW to bring a kid-focused product line to market, complete with the branding of its Mini compact car subsidiary.

BMW seems to believe the children of Mini owners will be as enthused by their pseudo-British hatchbacks as their parents are, and that said ardor will manifest in a desire to wear overpriced clothing and play with Mini-badged toys.

It starts with a "craft set" consisting of a sheet of stickers, wheels to punch out, and a set of brass fasteners, used to secure wheels to the pieces of refuse that BMW suggests kids turn into an imaginary car. While it may sound like a prize found inside a box of store-brand cereal, the price suggests otherwise: Mini demands €12.00 (almost $15) for the set.